Bunkface dissociate themselves from 'legends' tag

PETALING JAYA, October 16 — Malaysia pop-punk trio Bunkface do not want to be labelled as legends despite a 12-year career which has seen them rake up numerous awards.

Lead vocalist Shamsul Annuar Mohd Baharom, also known as Sam, emphasized that the band wants to keep on competing with up and coming artists, adding that they’re a band which is still learning their trait.

“Although we’ve been in the industry for 12 years, we’re still learning and there’s more to learn which we want to explore.

“Please do not call us legends because we want to compete with the younger generations in a healthy manner,” the frontman said yesterday at the band’s latest single launch Shiver.

The 30-year-old described the single as “a breath of fresh air” and a song which would suit their current fan-base.

“Although we’ve been known as a pop-punk band, this single is more pop.

“It is something which should suit the demands of our audience,” he said.

The song is the band’s first English single in six years and bassist Mohd Farouk Jaafar, also known as Youk, described it as a “walk down memory lane”.

“We ventured into this industry with an English song and followed it by releasing numerous Bahasa Malaysia songs.

“Strangely enough, it’s been nearly six years since we came up with an English song, so with Shiver, we hope to go back and collect memories of the past from the origins of our music,” he said.

The trio’s next album titled Pop is set for release at the start of next year.

“The album is expected to launch early next year and will feature four Bahasa Malaysia and four English songs,” said Youk.