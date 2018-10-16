Anna Sui uniforms part of new Pizza Hut China redesign

Pizza Hut has 2,200 locations across China. — AFP pic

BEIJING, Oct 16 — The staff uniforms are designed by Anna Sui. The marble tabletops are graced with vases of fresh flowers; seating includes soft seafoam green banquettes; and sophisticated copper-domed light fixtures are suspended from the ceiling. Welcome to the new Pizza Hut in China.

Parent company Yum China unveiled details of its “revitalisation” plans for the pizza brand across China that includes a new theme — “Always Something New” — a redesigned logo, new uniforms, menu and modernized restaurant design.

It’s a major departure from the fast-casual atmosphere of Pizza Hut restaurants in North America.

An open kitchen, dining room, bar, indoor garden and family dens are designed to upgrade the dining experience from a fast-casual family restaurant and bring a level of sophistication to a pizza dinner.

In keeping with the times and to target their core demographic — young connected Millennials and Gen Xers — table-side service will also be made available. But instead of flagging down a server, guests will be able to place their order through mobile phones.

“Connecting to a younger generation of consumers and ensuring the brand stays fresh and relevant are fundamental to our revitalisation strategy. Our refreshed brand identity marks a new chapter for Pizza Hut in China...” said Joey Wat, CEO of Yum China in a press release.

Another move aimed at currying favour among the younger crowd? Tapping fashion designer Anna Sui to design the staff uniforms for all restaurants across China. The result is a much more formal ensemble reminiscent of flight attendant uniforms, purple scarves and ties offset with playful cartoon hearts and stars.

Last month, the chain also introduced a testing site in Nanjing, China, where guests will be able to test new menu items before they roll out across the country.

Pizza Hut has 2,200 locations across China. — AFP-Relaxnews