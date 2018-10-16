Report: China to join Malaysia, Thailand for naval drills in Straits of Melaka from Saturday

China will send three destroyers and frigates, two shipborne helicopters, three Il-76 transport aircraft and a total of 692 servicemen to the nine-day exercise. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 16 — China, Malaysia and Thailand will hold a joint naval training exercise this weekend in the Straits of Melaka off the coast of Port Dickson and Port Klang, around the same time as US Defence Secretary James Mattis’ visits to Vietnam and Singapore.

According to the South China Morning Post (SCMP), China will send three destroyers and frigates, two shipborne helicopters, three Il-76 transport aircraft and a total of 692 servicemen to the nine-day exercise titled “Peace and Friendship 2018.”

The drills start this Saturday.

SCMP quoted China’s defence ministry as saying that the exercise is aimed at demonstrating “the common will of the armed forces of the three countries to maintain peace and stability in the South China Sea region, strengthen practical exchanges and cooperation, and enhance their ability to jointly respond to various security threats.”

“It does not target any country,” the ministry said.

The drill comes amid increasing tensions between the US and China, which has turned into a stand-off between the two superpowers’ navies in the South China Sea.

The drill will be held amid the increasing bitter competition between China and the United States, which has spilled over into a stand-off between the two countries’ navies in the disputed South China Sea.