Spieth to play in Vegas after missing PGA event minimum

Spieth failed to meet the minimum number of PGA starts last season after he failed to qualify for the season-ending US PGA Tour Championship. — Picture by Ray Carlin-USA TODAY Sports

LOS ANGELES, Oct 16 ― Three-time major winner Jordan Spieth will play next month in Las Vegas in his first US PGA Tour fall tournament in America after failing to meet the tour event minimum last season.

Spieth failed to meet the minimum number of PGA starts last season after he failed to qualify for the season-ending US PGA Tour Championship, opening him to a fine and “major penalty” under tour rules.

But officials said last month that Spieth and the tour had reached a unrevealed “resolution” and that might have led to Spieth's change in schedule for an early start in the 2018-19 season.

Spieth will tee off November 1-4 at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open at TPC Summerlin.

“I'm really excited to be playing,” Spieth said. “The event has been on my radar for a while, as the course has a great reputation on tour and I absolutely love the affiliation with the hospital. It's going to be a really fun week in a great city.”

Spieth previously played fall US PGA events from 2013-15 at the WGC HSBC Champions in China. In 2014, he won the Australian Open and Hero World Challenge, setting up a five-win campaign in 2015.

The 25-year-old American won the 2015 Masters and US Open and 2017 British Open and needs only the PGA Championship to complete a career Grand Slam. ― AFP