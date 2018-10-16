Pat McGrath gets opulent for the holidays

Pat McGrath receives the CFDA Founders Award in Honour of Eleanor Lambert in 2017. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, Oct 16 — Pat McGrath has glitzy plans for this holiday season.

The celebrity makeup artist and beauty mogul has taken to social media to unveil the upcoming “Opulence” collection from her cult label, Pat McGrath Labs. Featuring a trio of new eyeshadow palettes dubbed “Mthrshp Subliminal: Dark Star”, “Mthrship Sublime: Bronze Temptation” and “Mthrshp Subversive: Metalmorphosis” the collection focuses on dazzling, richly-pigmented hues in metallic and pearl finishes.

“When it comes to the holiday season, for me, it’s all about adornment,” McGrath told Allure. “These electrifyingly essential 18 shades are perfect for creating an infinite array of luxurious looks — from the subliminally sensual to the seductively sublime and the startlingly subversive.”

Teaser clips posted to the brand’s Instagram page show a range of shades including “molten gold, metallic copper, and smoked amethyst,” and reveal that the launch date for the collection is October 18.

The eyeshadows have sparked a revamping of nine of the brand’s best-selling “MatteTrance Lipstick” shades, which now come in vivid new packaging that matches the palettes.

News of the drop comes days after it was revealed that McGrath is once again teaming up with the Metropolitan Museum of Art on “The Adorned Collection”, her second cosmetics collaboration with the revered institution. — AFP-Relaxnews