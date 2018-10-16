Smashing Pumpkins release Halloween-themed video for ‘Silvery Sometimes’

A file picture of Billy Corgan, the force behind hard-charging alternative rock giants The Smashing Pumpkins. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Oct 16 — Smashing Pumpkins get in the spooky Halloween spirit with their zany new video for Silvery Sometimes.

Frontman Billy Corgan directs the clip, in which Mark McGrath of Sugar Ray plays a host who dares the band to spend a night in a haunted house for charity.

The band members find themselves in a number of classic horror-film scenarios as the video progresses, while elsewhere, viewers gather to watch the events transpire via livestream.

Silvery Sometimes will appear on the band’s upcoming reunion album Shiny and Oh So Bright, Vol. 1 / LP: No Past. No Future. No Sun, which is due out November 16. — AFP-Relaxnews