Despite chiding, DAP veep insists no ban against accepting ‘Datukship’

DAP's Datuk Teng Chang Khim said his party does not have a policy on barring its members from accepting federal or state awards that confer titles on its recipients. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 16 — The DAP does not have a formal policy barring its members from accepting federal or state awards that confer titles on its recipients, the party’s vice-chairman Datuk Teng Chang Khim said.

Teng, who himself received the Datukship title from the Selangor Sultan in 2010, said his party does not have a policy on this issue yet, New Straits Times (NST) reported today.

“There is no restriction (on receiving titles). There has yet to be a party policy in that direction. Maybe there has been some misunderstanding, and to my knowledge, DAP does not forbid its members (from receiving titles).

“This is why there has to be a written policy on this issue, which can be used as a guide for DAP leaders in the future,” he was quoted saying.

Teng did not say when asked if he had in 2010 informed the party leaders when he was given the title, but said the DAP central executive committee will be discussing the matter of receiving titles.

“As I said, earlier, the party has to have clear policies regarding this issue. If we do not want to accept titles, it has to be done politely.”

National news agency Bernama, DAP’s Wong Sze Phin or Jimmy Wong who recently received the Datukship award said he prefers that the public continues to call him “Jimmy” as it was easy to pronounce and would bring him closer to them.

“It is easy to call me Jimmy or Tiger, that title need not be used. I did not ask for it, I just asked for a chance to serve the people,” the assistant minister to the Sabah chief minister was quoted saying.

Yesterday, local daily Sinar Harian reported DAP’s Melaka lawmaker and Melaka deputy Speaker Datuk Wong Fort Pin as offering to return the title conferred upon him by the state governor.

He said he had not asked for the award, but had felt it would have been impolite and disrespectful to reject the award by the Melaka state governor.

Over the weekend, DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng had chided party members who accepted state or federal awards that confer them with titles, like “Datuk”, pointing out that even the Melaka Chief Minister Adly Zahari did not accept the award.

Lim had said it was important for party members to show integrity by rejecting such state awards to prove they were not after titles or positions while in public service, advising them to wait until retirement to accept.

The DAP central executive committee, its highest leadership council, is to meet on the matter this week.