‘Breeders’: FX orders series starring Martin Freeman, Daisy Haggard

LOS ANGELES, Oct 16 — After main roles in Startup, Sherlock and The Office, Martin Freeman will play the hero of a new television comedy, Breeders, which pairs the actor with British compatriot Daisy Haggard.

Star of The Hobbit and Fargo season one, Freeman is leading and executive producing parenting comedy Breeders.

It is, so says the series’ pitch, “possible, in the very same moment, to love your child to the horizon of the universe, while being apoplectically angry enough to want to send them there”.

There’s a morsel of self-awareness, too, given that Freeman’s character is a “caring father discovering he’s not quite the man he thought he was.”

Co-starring in front of camera is Haggard, a regular in Ricky Gervais’ post-The Office comedy Episodes as well as another family-oriented show, Parents.

The concept was created by Simon Blackwell, part of the writing and production team on US political comedy Veep, and Chris Addison, who had a recurring role throughout all four seasons of one of Veep’s British predecessors, The Thick of It.

A 10-episode debut season has been ordered by FX, which also carries Fargo. — AFP-Relaxnews