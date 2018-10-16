Moby to publish second memoir ‘Then It Fell Apart’

Moby has a new memoir on the way. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Oct 16 — Moby is to continue telling his life story in a second memoir that is slated to be published in May.

Titled Then It Fell Apart, the new book is described as “a journey into the dark heart of fame and the demons that lurk beneath the bling and bluster of celebrity lifestyle.”

The new volume is the sequel to Porcelain, Moby’s 2016 memoir in which he covered his life from 1989-1999, reflecting on the underground hip hop and house music scenes of the late 1980s, the rise of rave culture and club kids, and a changing New York City.

That story wrapped up the year when Moby released his star-making album Play. Suddenly, reads the description of the upcoming sequel, “he was hanging out with David Bowie and Lou Reed, Christina Ricci and Madonna, taking ecstasy for breakfast (most days), drinking litres of vodka (every day), and sleeping with super models (infrequently). It was a diet that couldn’t last. And then it fell apart.”

Then It Fell Apart is will be published by Faber Social in the UK on May 2 and in the US on June 11. — AFP-Relaxnews