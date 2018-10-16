‘Paskal’ earns RM22m in 18 days

‘Paskal's’ RM10 million budget is said to be the highest ever, but the movie is highly exciting from start to finish. ― Picture courtesy of GSC

PETALING JAYA, October 16 — Adrian Teh’s Paskal has collected RM22 million at the box office in only 18 days.

The action film starring Hairul Azreen, Nam Ron, Datuk Eizlan Yusof, Henley Hii, Ammar Alfian and Hafizul Kamal shot its way up to the third spot on the highest-grossing local films chart, behind Hantu Kak Limah (RM36 million) and Munafik 2 (RM42 million).

“Thank you all, I’m thrilled and speechless,” Teh posted on his Twiter account (@AdrianTeh19) yesterday.

The RM10 million joint production of Asian Tropical Films, Golden Screen Cinemas, Multimedia Entertainment, Granatum Ventures and Astro Shaw is also on the Singapore and Brunei big screen.

The film which tells the success story of the Royal Malaysian Navy’s Special Squad (Paskal) took home RM2 million on its opening night on September 27 and garnered RM7.5 million in four days.

The film will hit China and Turkey theaters next month.