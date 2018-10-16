At least 16 injured in German train collision

A damaged local train of German railway operator Deutsche Bahn is seen after it crashed into a truck near the station in the town of Sipplingen, Germany October 15, 2018. — Reuters pic

SIPPLINGEN, Oct 16 — At least 16 people were slightly injured this morning when a regional train in southern Germany collided with truck at a crossing, firefighters said.

The regional Interrefio-Express train was carrying around 100 passengers when it hit the truck at the crossing at 05:47am in Sipplingen close to Lake Constance, authorities said.

Both the train conductor and the driver of the vehicle were among the 16 injured.

Twelve people were taken to hospital.

According to the police, the truck driver was attempting to turn around because of construction further ahead when the crossing gates closed and the truck was hit by the train. — AFP