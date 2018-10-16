Umno to retain Sipitang seat, court rules

The judge ordered the petitioners to pay cost of RM20,000 to Yamani Hafez, Dr Juachim and Ellron, respectively, and RM5,000 each to the returning officer in their respective constituency and the EC. — Reuters pic

KOTA KINABALU, Oct 16 — The Sipitang parliamentary seat remains under Umno, while the Kundasang and Sook state seats, by Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) and Parti Bersatu Rakyat Sabah (PBRS), respectively.

This followed a decision by the Special Election Court judge Datuk Lee Heng Cheong in allowing the preliminary objections by the candidates concerned against a petition filed by Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) candidates for the three seats to quash the 14th general election results for the three constituencies.

The objections were filed by Yamani Hafez Musa, Dr Joachim Gunsalam and Datuk Ellron Angin, who won the Sipitang, kundasang and Sook seat, respectively, in the last general election, against a petition filed by the Warisan candidates for the seats concerned, namely, Noor Hayaty Mustapha, [email protected] Mohd Fazid Basir and Martin [email protected] Tommy.

The judge also ordered the petitioners to pay cost of RM20,000 to Yamani Hafez, Dr Juachim and Ellron, respectively, and RM5,000 each to the returning officer in their respective constituency and the Election Commission. — Bernama