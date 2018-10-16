Cops: Suspected terrorist dies after crash in Bukit Beruntung

The suspect was among the eight men suspected to be involved in terrorist activities who were detained in several states last month. — Reuters

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 16 — A male French national suspected of being involved in the Salafi Jihadi ideology in this country was killed in an accident at kilometre 428.3 of the Plus highway (south bound) near Bukit Beruntung last Friday.

Sources contacted by Bernama had confirmed the matter. The suspect, Mickael Alain Louvier, died on Sunday while receiving treatment at Hospital Sungai Buloh.

“Louvier died when the van he was travelling in together with police personnel from Perlis to Kuala Lumpur skidded believed to be due to the slippery road. They were taken to the federal capital to enable the police to obtain further information regarding the terrorist group,” the sources said.

The suspect was among the eight men suspected to be involved in terrorist activities who were detained in several states last month.

The other suspects and policemen in the van also sustained injuries and were treated at the Kuala Kubu Baru, Sungai Buloh and Selayang Hospitals.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun said all the suspects had links with an Islamic Study Centre in Perlis whether as students, former students or former teaching staff. — Bernama