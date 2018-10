People walk at Petobo neighbourhood which was hit by an earthquake and liquefaction in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia, October 8, 2018. — Reuters pic

JAKARTA, Oct 16 — A moderate earthquake, measuring 5.4 on the Richter scale, struck northern Sumatera at 12.26 am this morning, according to the Malaysian Meteorological Department.

The epicentre of the 10km-deep quake was 26km south of Meulaboh, it said in a statement.

The quake did not pose any tsunami threat to Malaysia, it added. — Bernama