Burberry 'B Series' — Coming Soon. — Instagram/@burberry image

LONDON, Oct 16 — Burberry fans are bracing for a tartan-ic whirlwind, as the cult luxury brand gears for the first official drop of its monthly “B Series” capsule collection.

The streetwear-inspired, strategic injection of new monthly product is the brainchild of Burberry's new chief creative officer Riccardo Tisci — with the first range in the series set to debut on October 17th, and on the 17th of every month thereafter — and items to be available for purchase for just 24 hours, starting from 12 pm UK time. Merchandise will be sold exclusively through the brand's Instagram, as well as popular mobile messaging platforms in Asia such as WeChat, Line and Kakao.

As reported by WWD, the initial “October” capsule will include: a unisex white T-shirt and jersey sweatshirt featuring Burberry's new TB monogram in red — which was revealed in August via Tisci's Instagram Stories and has been designed by the British art director and graphic designer Peter Saville.

The “B Series” concept was unveiled via a surprise product drop in September — ahead of Tisci's debut show as Burberry's chief creative officer during London Fashion Week — which saw US$390 (RM1,621) T-shirts, as well as hoodies, featured on Tisci's Instagram Stories, worn by celebrities such as Lily James, Chris Lee and Rihanna. — AFP-Relaxnews