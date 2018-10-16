CNN: Saudi Arabia preparing to admit Khashoggi was killed

Human rights activists and friends of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi hold his pictures during a protest outside the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul, Turkey October 8, 2018. — Reuters pic

WASHINGTON, Oct 16 — Saudi Arabia is preparing a report that would admit Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi was killed as the result of an interrogation that went wrong, CNN reported yesterday, citing two unnamed sources.

One source cautioned that the report was still being prepared and could change, CNN said.

The other source said the report would likely conclude that the operation was carried out without clearance and that those involved will be held responsible, the cable news outlet said. — Reuters