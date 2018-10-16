Malay Mail

Google to boycott Saudi conference over missing journalist

Published 2 hours ago on 16 October 2018

Turkish forensics arrive to the Saudi Arabia's consulate in Istanbul on October 15, 2018 to search the premises in the investigation over missing Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi. — AFP pic
RIYADH, Oct 16 — Alphabet Inc’s Google yesterday became the latest company to say it would boycott a business conference in Saudi Arabia, after the disappearance of prominent Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Turkey.

Google said in a statement that Google Cloud chief executive Diane Greene would not attend the Future Investment Initiative Summit to be held in Riyadh starting October 23.

Khashoggi, a US resident, Washington Post columnist and leading critic of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Salman, vanished after entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2 to get marriage documents.

Since news of his disappearance, many American companies, including Uber, Viacom and Ford, have pulled out of the three-day conference, known as “Davos in the Desert”. — Reuters

