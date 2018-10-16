Trump: Nobody knows if media report on Khashoggi is official

US President Donald Trump speaks to reporters with first lady Melania Trump at his side as they participate in a briefing about the damage caused by Hurricane Michael in Macon, Georgia, October 15, 2018. — Reuters pic

MACON (Georgia), Oct 16 — US President Donald Trump said yesterday he had seen a media report that Saudi officials might say missing prominent Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi was killed during unauthorised interrogation, but “nobody knows” if this was an official report.

Trump made the remark in answer to questions from reporters during a visit to Georgia to inspect the devastation caused by Hurricane Michael.

Earlier yesterday in Washington, Trump raised the possibility that “rogue killers” could have been responsible. — Reuters