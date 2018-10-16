Rafizi calls on PKR members to reject money politics in party election

Rafizi Ramli said party members should reject candidates who practised the culture and needed to learn from the mistakes of Umno which fell due to money politics. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SEREMBAN, Oct 16 — Money politics is seen as alarming in Parti Keadilan Rakyat’s (PKR) election season.

PKR vice-president Rafizi Ramli said party members should reject candidates who practised the culture and needed to learn from the mistakes of Umno which fell due to money politics.

“Now we are in a position to be tested with money politics because there will be parties offering money because when we become the government many quarters with money will be interested in the government party.

“Our responsibility is to educate young members to reject this culture, reject people who offer money and instead choose people who are fair, serve and fight for the grassroots,” he said in his address at the Rafizi Ramli Message Programme in conjunction with the 2018 PKR Election, here last night.

Rafizi said among the main reasons he made the decision to contest the party’s deputy president’s post was to prevent money politics from spreading within PKR.

He also advised the Negri Sembilan PKR candidates to approach the party members who would be voting early and be prepared for any outside provocations. — Bernama