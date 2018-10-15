Rina: Accepting state awards up to the individual

Rina was one of the five Cabinet ministers to receive the Melaka state awards which carry the title ‘Datuk Seri’ last week. — Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

PUTRAJAYA, Oct 15 — It is up to the individuals to accept nominations for state awards and medals, said Rural Development Minister Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun.

Rina, who was one of the five Cabinet ministers to receive the Melaka state awards which carry the title “Datuk Seri” last week, said the award would further encourage her to provide service to the people.

“Can give views and opinions. What if those who give their comments are given awards, would they accept or reject the awards?” she told reporters in jest after the convocation ceremony of Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL) at the Putrajaya International Convention Centre, here today.

Rina was awarded the Darjah Gemilang Seri Melaka (DGSM) which carries the title ‘Datuk Seri’ in conjunction with the 80th Anniversary Celebration of the Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Mohd Khalil Yaakob last week.

The “Datuk Seri” awards received by the new Cabinet ministers had been disputed by social media users who questioned their services after holding the posts after only five months the Pakatan Harapan pact won the 14th general election in May.

DAP Secretary-General Lim Guan Eng yesterday criticised the attitude of the party leaders who accepted the Sabah and Melaka state awards which carried the title Datuk, before demonstrating their commitment and performance to the rakyat.

Four DAP leaders who received the title Datuk were Sabah DAP chairman, Stephen Wong Tien Fat; Sabah Youth and Sports Minister, Frankie Poon Ming Fung; Melaka DAP chairman, Tey Kok Kiew and Deputy Speaker of the Melaka State Legislative Assembly, Wong Fort Pin. — Bernama