Comedian Afdlin Shauki’s mother dies

Afdlin Shauki shared the news of his mother’s death on Instagram earlier today. — Picture via Instagram/AfdlinShaukiOfficial

PETALING JAYA, Oct 15 — Fadzilah Jelani, the mother of actor and comedian Datuk Afdlin Shauki, died today at Institute Jantung Negara (IJN).

Afdlin shared the news via his official Instagram account.

When announcing his mother’s death, Afdlin also wrote, “I will see you in heaven, mummy.”

At the time of writing, the post earned more than 10,000 likes, with about 1,200 messages of condolence.

Over the past week, Afdlin took to social media to ask fans to pray for his mother’s recovery.

It is understood that Fadzilah underwent heart bypass surgery on October 9.