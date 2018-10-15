Comedian Afdlin Shauki’s mother dies

PETALING JAYA, Oct 15 — Fadzilah Jelani, the mother of actor and comedian Datuk Afdlin Shauki, died today at Institute Jantung Negara (IJN).
Afdlin shared the news via his official Instagram account.
When announcing his mother’s death, Afdlin also wrote, “I will see you in heaven, mummy.”
إِنَّا لِلّهِ وَإِنَّـا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعون Ya Allah Ya Tuhanku ampunilah dia, rahmatilah dia, maafkanlah dia, muliakanlah kematiannya, lapangkanlah kuburnya, jadikanlah syurga sebagai ganti tempat tinggalnya dan berilah kesabaran kepada ahli keluarganya, semoga arwah di tempatkan di kalangan orang-orang yang beriman.. AlFatihah . بِسْمِ ٱللَّهِ ٱلرَّحْمَـنِ ٱلرَّحِيم ٱلْحَمْدُ لِلَّهِ رَبِّ ٱلْعَـلَمِين۞ ٱلرَّحْمَـنِ ٱلرَّحِيم۞ مَـلِكِ يَوْمِ ٱلدِّين۞إِيَّاكَ نَعْبُدُ وَإِيَّاكَ نَسْتَعِينُ۞ ٱهْدِنَا ٱلصِّرَطَ ٱلْمُسْتَقِيمَ۞صِرَطَ ٱلَّذِينَ أَنْعَمْتَ عَلَيْهِمْ۞ غَيْرِ ٱلْمَغْضُوبِ عَلَيْهِمْ وَلاَ ٱلضَّاۤلِّينَ۞امين
At the time of writing, the post earned more than 10,000 likes, with about 1,200 messages of condolence.
Over the past week, Afdlin took to social media to ask fans to pray for his mother’s recovery.
It is understood that Fadzilah underwent heart bypass surgery on October 9.