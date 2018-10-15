Law minister: IPCMC well-received by PDRM

Liew said the views of all relevant quarters, especially PDRM, were taken into account in the establishment of IPCMC. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 15 — The setting up of the Independent Police Complaints and Misconduct Commission (IPCMC) is positively accepted by the Royal Malaysia police (PDRM), said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Liew Vui Keong.

He said the views of all relevant quarters, especially PDRM, were taken into account in the establishment of IPCMC.

The setting up of the commission, he said, would not only help address integrity issues in PDRM, but also ensure the welfare of security members would be better and always looked after.

“At the same time, it can clean their image since IPMC is seen as an independent monitoring body that is more holistic compared with the Enforcement Agency Integrity Commission (EAIC).

“As such, the government is drafting a law by taking into account the views of all stake holders,” he said in his written reply to a question from Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong (BN-Ayer Hitam) on the status of IPCMC and of the PDRM’s acceptance to it in the Dewan Rakyat today.

A meeting of the Special Cabinet Committee on Anti-Corruption which was chaired by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad last September 21 agreed with the proposal to set up IPCMC to replace EAIC. — Bernama