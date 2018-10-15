Youth leader, 30, joins MCA presidential race

Ngoo will run against current MCA deputy president Wee and former vice-president Gan for the MCA presidency into an unexpected three-cornered fight. — Picture by Razak Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 15 — In a last-minute turn of events, Beruas MCA Youth chief Ngoo Teck Keong threw his hat into the ring for the party presidency against Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong and Gan Ping Sieu.

Malaysiakini reported that aged 30, Ngoo was the youngest candidate to run for the presidency.

His entry, moments before nominations closed at 5pm today, has turned the contest between current MCA deputy president Wee, who is also the party’s only Member of Parliament, and former vice-president Gan for the MCA presidency into an unexpected three-cornered fight.

The contest for the deputy presidency is between Perak MCA chairman Datuk Mah Hang Soon and MCA deputy chairman Datuk Tee Siew Kiong. Mah will pair up with Wee against Tee and Gan for their respective posts.

Incumbent MCA Wanita chief Datuk Heng Seai Kie, on the other hand, has retained her post unopposed, with a new deputy, Wong You Fong.

The MCA Youth chief position is reportedly being contested by Ng Kian Nam and Nicole Wong Siaw Ting, the first time a female candidate is in the running for the post.

Fifty-four candidates are contending for the 25 central committee posts, as well as nine other candidates for the four vice-president posts.

MCA’s polls will take place on November 4.