Man shot outside convenience store in Kota Damansara

PETALING JAYA, Oct 15 — A man was injured after he was shot in front of a 24-hour convenience store at Persiaran Tropicana, Kota Damansara, here this afternoon.

Petaling Jaya District Police chief ACP Mohd Zani Che Din said in the incident which occurred at around 4.50pm, the victim was just heading out of the store after purchasing some cigarettes when he suddenly shot by a suspect.

“The 35-year-old victim sustained injuries to his abdomen and the police believe the suspect fired three shots at the victim.

“The suspect then escaped in a white car,” he said when met by reporters at the scene.

According to Mohd Zani, the victim was alone when he was shot, but a friend later came and took him to the hospital.

It is believed that more than one suspect is involved in the case and the cause of the incident is still being investigated.

“Members of the public who have information regarding the case are requested to contact the Petaling Jaya District Police Headquarters at 03-79662222 or any nearby police station,” added Mohd Zani. — Bernama