Federal capital hit by flash floods

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 15 — Heavy rain that lasted more than two hours inundated several areas in the federal capital resulting in traffic being affected by flash floods.

Heavy showers that started about 3.30pm caused water to stagnate in Persiaran Ampang, Jalan Raja Chulan and Bulatan Pahang in Jalan Tun Razak.

The Director of the Enforcement Department of Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL), Azman Mahmood said four areas were affected by flash floods namely Jalan Datuk Keramat, Kampung Baru, Taman Eastern and Kampung Chubadak, Sentul.

He said that the DBKL Rescue Squad had carried out monitoring in the affected locations.

“There were areas that were under half-a-metre of water but the situation was under control and the water level was receding,” he said in a statement.

At the time of writing, the flood situation in the affected areas was receding slowly.

In addition, Azman said DBKL also received a report of an uprooted tree at the Muslim Burial Ground in Jalan Ampang, but no casualty was reported.

“Clearing works were being carried out by the Shady Tree Unit assisted by members of the DBKL Rescue Squad,” he added. — Bernama