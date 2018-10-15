Minister: CEP report remains classified pending study

The Council of Eminent Persons (CEP) chairman Tun Daim Zainuddin speaks during a press conference at Ilham Tower in Kuala Lumpur August 20, 2018. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 15 — The final report by the Council of Eminent Persons (CEP) advising the government on the economy, finance and other matters will only be tabled in Parliament once the Cabinet has carefully scrutinised its contents, said Datuk Liew Vui Keong today.

The Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said the government has already received the CEP’s report on recommended improvements, but whether or not their views will be accepted is up to both the Cabinet and Parliament to decide.

“The CEP is only an advisory body without powers allocated to it under the Constitution or any legislation. This means the government is not in any way bound to its proposals,” Liew said in Parliament today.

“Seeing that the report is still under the government’s consideration, Your Honourable’s suggestion for the report to be publicly revealed will only be decided on after the reports are perused.”

Liew was answering a query by Seri Iskandar MP Lim Kit Siang, on when the PMO intends to forward the report to the Dewan Rakyat for further discussion or tabling.

The CEP was formed on May 12, three days after the 14th general election, and concluded its duties on August 19.

Among its members were former finance minister Tun Daim Zainuddin, former Bank Negara Malaysia governor Tan Sri Zeti Akhtar Aziz and business magnate Robert Kuok.