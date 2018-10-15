Shahrel Fikri, Davies ruled out of Kyrgyz Republic friendly

Chief Coach Tan Cheng Hoe said he did not plan to replace the injured players as there was only one day of training session left ahead of the friendly match. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

MELAKA, Oct 15 — Two Harimau Malaya pillars Shahrel Fikri Md Fauzi and Matthew Davies are expected to miss the friendly match against the Kyrgyz Republic at Hang Jebat Stadium, Krubong here tomorrow night due to injuries.

Chief Coach Tan Cheng Hoe said Shahrel Fikri suffered injuries in a friendly against Sri Lanka in Colombo on Friday, while Davies was injured during a training session yesterday.

He said he did not plan to replace the injured players as there was only one day of training session left ahead of the friendly match against Kyrgyz Republic.

“We have not decided who will be fielded tomorrow and we have one day or tomorrow to plan or think of the right players to perform in the match,” he told a news conference here today.

Shahrel Fikri is an attacking player who played with Nakhon Ratchasima in Thailand, and Davies is a defender with the Pahang team.

Asked about the statement of Kyrgyz Republic Chief Coach Alexander Krestinin that Malaysia had a group of fast strikers, Cheng Hoe said the nation’s attacking line-up had shown a good improvement in the previous match.

“The attacking line-up is seen showing improvements and they are no longer playing individually, but as a team which is much needed to strengthen the combination of the players.

“Although the opponents have the strengths in all aspects including a higher world ranking than Malaysia, there are two or three things that need to be emphasised, among them not taking the risk of being scored on early,” he said.

Tan said he also saw great potential in three young players such as Syahmi Safari, Nor Hakim Hassan and Akhyar Rashid for the future of the national team based on their performances but they needed opportunities to play and must work hard to earn a place in the team.

“The coach and player line-ups have the confidence to get positive results, especially when we play on our own turf with the support of many football fans. I am sure the players will perform their best,” he said. — Bernama