Health Ministry sets up special inquiry to probe sexual abuse

PUTRAJAYA, Oct 15 — The Health Ministry has set up a special inquiry to probe the information obtained by an independent body on allegations of sexual harassment against housemen by a department head at a hospital in the Klang Valley.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad said the special inquiry was set up last September 24 following a report issued on September 18 by the independent body on its investigation.

“The special inquiry is given a month, until October 23, to complete its investigation before a full report will be sent to the Public Service Department for further action,” he said in a statement here today.

Dzulkefly said investigation by the independent body was to confirm the allegations did take place.

Last July 29, a newspaper reported allegations that a head of the orthopaedics department at a government hospital in the Klang Valley had sexually harassed and made sexual advances against house officers under his supervision. — Bernama