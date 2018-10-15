Student goes missing while helping accident victim

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 15 — A student went missing, believed to have fallen into Sungai Kayu Ara, while attempting to help victims in a crash involving three lorries and a car on the NKVE Express near here.

According to Khairul Anuar Mohd Rozali, 27, his younger brother, Amir Hamzah, 22, had left their family home in Lenggong, Perak, last Friday on a Yamaha Y15 motorcycle to go to his (Khairul Anuar) house in Shah Alam.

“He was supposed to stay at my house for the night to attend the convocation ceremony at Universiti Putra Malaysia the following day (Saturday).

“I was informed that he saw the accident and attempted to help the first lorry that skidded before he was believed to have fallen from a bridge there when another lorry skidded,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

Khairul Anuar said his brother’s motorcycle, with the engine running, was found on Friday, while a bag containing his personal items, was found yesterday.

He said the search and rescue (SAR) operation by the Fire and Rescue Department, as well as the police, for Amir Hamzah, a student at the Cybernetics International Technology College in Taman Maluri, was still in progress.

Petaling Jaya district police chief ACP Mohd Zani Che Din, when contacted, confirmed receiving a report on the incident and the search for the victim continued. — Bernama