Bank of America profit beats estimates on cost cuts, loan growth

A man walks next to a Bank of America branch in New York in this October 24, 2012 file photo. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, Oct 15 — Bank of America Corp reported a better-than-expected rise in quarterly profit today as the second-largest US lender reined in costs, while higher interest rates and loan growth helped offset lower bond trading revenue.

Like its peers, the bank has benefited from US President Donald Trump’s tax cuts and a rise in interest rates. A strong job market has also kept bad loans in check and borrowing healthy.

BofA relies heavily on higher interest rates to maximise profits as it has a large deposit pool and rate-sensitive mortgage securities.

Total interest income — the difference between what a lender earns on loans and pays on deposits — rose 6.4 per cent to US$11.87 billion (RM49 billion). Total deposits rose nearly 5 per cent to US$1.35 trillion.

“Responsible growth, backed by a solid US economy and a healthy US consumer, combined to deliver the highest quarterly pre-tax earnings in our company’s history,” Chief Executive Officer Brian Moynihan said in a statement.

Shares of Bank of America rose 0.6 per cent in early trading today.

Net income applicable to common shareholders rose 35 per cent to US$6.7 billion in the third quarter ended September 30.

Excluding items, the bank earned 67 cents per share, beating the average analyst estimate of 62 cents per share, according to I/B/E/S data from Refinitiv.

Non-interest expense fell 2.4 per cent to US$13.07 billion. — reUTERS