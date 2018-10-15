Two jailed for helping Colombian burglary gang enter Malaysia

Judge Datuk Mohd Sofian Abd Razak handed down the sentence on Abdul Rahman Mahiddin and Mohd Rizal Md Sahak.

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 15 — Two Malaysian men were sentenced to three years’ jail each by the High Court here today for helping members of an organised criminal group, ‘Latino Dago Gang’ to enter the country two years ago.

Judge Datuk Mohd Sofian Abd Razak handed down the sentence on Abdul Rahman Mahiddin, 49, and Mohd Rizal Md Sahak, 43, after the two men changed the not guilty plea to guilty.

Today was fixed for decision on their representation to amend the charge against them.

“What you did is a serious offence because without your help, the foreigners concerned could not enter (Malaysia) and play their role in the country.

“After serving your time, the court hope that the two of more become more responsible citizens,” said Mohd Sofian before handing down the sentence.

Abdul Rahman, who operates a car rental service, was ordered to serve the jail sentence from September 17, 2016, while Mohd Rizal, a car washer, was ordered to serve the jail sentence from the date of his arrest, which was September 22, 2016.

They were charged with assisting members of the organised criminal group to further the interests of the group in the country.

The offence was committed in the Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur in the middle of 2015 and on October 8, 2016.

The charge, under Section 130W of the Penal Code, provides an imprisonment for up to 10 years, upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Muhammad Fadzlan Mohd Noor prosecuted, while lawyers Datuk Hazman Ahmad and M Hafiz Zainol Abidin represented Abdul Rahman and Mohd Rizal, respectively. — Bernama