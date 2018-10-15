Stop-work order for elevated road project still in force, says DOSH

A view of the elevated highway project’s construction site where 11 concrete beams fell onto a slope off Jalan Tun Sardon. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Oct 15 — A stop-work order on an elevated road project is still in force pending a full investigation into a mishap where 11 concrete beams fell onto a slope below, the Penang Department of Occupational Safety and Health (DOSH) said today.

In a statement released by Penang DOSH director Mohd Rosdee Yaacob, the contractor was warned to adhere to the stop-work order.

“The contractor will face enforcement action if we find them continuing works during the stop-work order,” the statement said.

DOSH held a meeting with the contractor earlier today for the contractor to fully explain what had happened last Thursday night.

“We have instructed the contractor to improve their method statement and safe operating procedure for the works involved and to identify the cause of the accident so as to prevent it from happening again,” the statement said.

As at 5pm today, the contractor is still not allowed to continue with any related work at the site to prevent any untoward incidents.

The department said it viewed such incidents seriously and stressed that it is the contractor and the employers’ responsibility to identify any hazards, analyse them and take sufficient action to ensure the work conducted by the contractors are carried out in a safe manner.

DOSH had issued a stop-work order against the project and ordered the contractor to stop all work at the site when the beams fell and broke on a slope off Jalan Tun Sardon at 8.30pm on October 11.

The 600m elevated road project, by the Penang Island City Council (MBPP), was to link Jalan Bukit Kukus with Jalan Tun Sardon.

MBPP, in a statement issued today, said the mishap was due to strong winds when the crane was lifting steel plates.

The steel plates had accidentally hit one of the beams which then fell and caused other beams to fall too, but no one was injured in the incident.

Penang Island Mayor Datuk Yew Tung Seang said the contractor was ordered to prepare a full report on the incident, while the city council has also started an inquiry into the incident.