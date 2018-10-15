Jamaluddin’s mother to file affidavit over faraid claim Nov 14

Jamaluddin was killed on April 4, 2015 when the helicopter he was travelling in crashed in Kampung Sungai Pening, Semenyih, Selangor.

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 15 — The Shariah High Court today set November 14 for the mother of a former minister, the late Tan Sri Jamaluddin Jarjis, to file an affidavit-in-reply to an objection by her son’s widow to her application to obtain the faraid certificate on his estate, which is estimated to be worth more than RM2 billion.

The media was informed of the date by Syarie lawyer Datuk Shamsuriah Sulaiman, who is representing Jamaluddin’s widow, Puan Sri Kalsom Ismail, after management of the case, which was held in chambers before Shariah High Court registrar Siti Zulaiha Mohamad Mansor.

Besides Kalsom, Jamaluddin’s four children — Ikwan Hafiz, 31, Nur Anis, 33, Nurul Alyaa, 27, and Noor Adilla, 23 — also filed a preliminary objection against their grandmother, Aminah Abdullah’s application for the certificate.

Aminah, 84, filed the application for the faraid certificate on March 2 this year.

The proceeding was also attended by Syarie lawyer Zuri Zabuddin Budiman, representing the four children, and Aminah’s lawyer, Nur Hidayah A. Bakar.

Aminah had filed the application to determine the division of the estate, left by the former Rompin Member of Parliament, amongst those that have rights to it.

The estate includes 20 properties in Malaysia, the United States and Mecca, as well as several companies.

Jamaluddin, who was a former Malaysian ambassador to the United States, was killed on April 4, 2015 when the helicopter he was travelling in from Pekan, Pahang, en route to Kuala Lumpur, crashed in Kampung Sungai Pening, Semenyih, Selangor.

Also killed in the crash were the pilot, Captain Clifford William Fournier; former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s private secretary Datuk Seri Azlin Alias; businessman Datuk Tan Huat Seang; Jamaluddin’s personal aide Razakan Seran; and a woman known as Aidana Baizieva. — Bernama