Unity panel moots law reform body

The NUCC blueprint is the result of a collaboration between the National Unity and Social Well-Being Department and the Institute of Ethnic Studies, Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia. — AFP pic

PETALING JAYA, Oct 15 — A panel on national unity has proposed the formation of a law reform commission to enhance social integration.

The suggestions formulated by the National Unity Consultative Council’s (NUCC) Law and Policy Committee said the proposed law reform commission would not only help with streamlining other law reform departments, but also formulate new laws to meet current needs for social unity.

“The proposal for the establishment of the Law Reform Committee serves to review and improve existing law, make a new legal proposal and to simplify and update current laws to meet current needs,” said the NUCC blueprint that was finally released three years after stakeholders were consulted.

The NUCC blueprint was produced through a collaboration between the National Unity and Social Well-Being Department and the Institute of Ethnic Studies, Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia.

Input received for the blueprint was derived from the department’s series of “unity dialogues” in 2015 during round table conferences held nationwide to obtain feedback from stakeholders on the state of racial unity in the country.

One of the recommendations in the blueprint formed by the NUCC law and policy committee also cited the need for the Sedition Act to be repealed and replaced with new laws if necessary.

“The need for retaining the Sedition Act 1948 is assessed in terms of historical terms for the purpose of safety and security purposes,” said the report, adding that a legal literacy campaign for the public should be conducted to better explain the meaning and interpretation of the Federal Constitution.

Last Thursday, the Cabinet agreed to a moratorium on the colonial-era law pending its repeal.

Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo said on October 8 that the repeal process should commence in the next Dewan Rakyat meeting which began yesterday.