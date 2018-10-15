Make a stand on Johor’s Oktoberfest ban, MCA tells DAP

Osman has announced that the Johor government will not issue any permit for Oktoberfest to be celebrated in the state. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 15 — Johor DAP executive councillors should make their views known on Mentri Besar Datuk Osman Sapian’s decision to ban Oktoberfest from being held in the state.

Its chairman Ling Tian Soon said in a statement today that such a move will determine whether the Johor state government will respect non-Muslim rights, and if it is heading down a path of moderation or extremism.

“Now that Pakatan (PH) helms the federal government administration, the Johor mentri besar has openly said that Oktoberfest will be banned. What is the stand of Johor DAP executive councillors then?” he asked.

Ling reiterated that DAP secretary-general and former Penang chief minister Lim Guan Eng had previously lambasted the former BN government for not allowing Oktoberfest to be held in Kuala Lumpur, claiming that such a move was a violation of non-Muslim rights.

“Will they defend their party secretary-general Lim Guan Eng’s stand, or compromise with Johor mentri besar’s decision to not allow Oktoberfest be held?” he said.

Previously, Osman announced that the Johor government will not issue any permit for Oktoberfest to be celebrated in the state.

He said the festival was not part of Malaysian culture and thus, it would be better for both Muslims and non-Muslims to ignore it.