Johor PAS backs state govt’s Oktoberfest ban

People look at traditional ginger bread on sale at the famous Oktoberfest in Munich September 28, 2012. — Reuters pic

JOHOR BARU, Oct 15 — Johor PAS expressed full support to the state government’s decision not to approve any beer festival or Oktoberfest in the state.

State PAS commissioner Abdullah Husin said the support was based on the party’s principle.

“Johor PAS expressing full support to the decision announced by Mentri Besar Datuk Osman Sapian that the state government will not approve any beer festival or Oktoberfest in the state.

Abdullah, in a statement issued today, said that as a government that had the power to authorise or reject any application for such event, it was highly commendable that the Johor government to take into account various factors, from the point of view of the importance of Islam as well as the interests of the plural society, especially the people of Johor.

He also suggested that liquor sales at convenience store such as 7-Eleven should be reviewed to address related issues.

Yesterday, Osman announced the state government’s decision not to issue permit for organising the Oktoberfest in the state.

Osman said if there were non-Muslims keen to organise liquor-related occasions, they could do so at the licensed premises.

Meanwhile, in Kuala Lumpur, PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang expressed the party’s strong objection against the Oktoberfest 2018 as it was disrespecting the sensitivities of the Muslims in the country.

“(Organiser) must respect the sensitivity of the Muslims, and at the same time we respect other religious freedoms,” he said when met at the Parliament lobby today.

He was commenting on the Oktoberfest 2018 that was reported to be held at the Mid Valley Megamall later this month.

On Federal Territories Minister Khalid Abdul Samad’s statement stating that the Oktoberfest would be allowed provided that the organiser complied with the Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) guidelines, Abdul Hadi said the guidelines should be studied in detail first. — Bernama