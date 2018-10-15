Woman’s suicide bid on Penang Bridge foiled

BUTTERWORTH, Oct 15 — PLUS patrol staff, policemen and fire and rescue personnel prevented a woman from jumping off the Penang Bridge at Km1.0 on the road leading to George Town early today.

Seberang Perai Tengah District Police chief ACP Nik Ros Azhan Nik Abdul Hamid said today the incident happened at 12.40 am when the 34-year-old woman stopped her Proton Exora vehicle, in which her four children were, at the bridge.

“The woman alighted from the vehicle and sat next to the road divider but her children remained in the vehicle.

“Other road users became suspicious of the woman and contacted the police and the fire station,” he said.

Nik Ros Azhan said PLUS staff and auxiliary policemen tried to coax the woman but failed.

When a fire truck arrived at the scene, the woman ran back into her vehicle and tried to drive off with her children, he said.

He said the woman was pacified by her husband and the policemen took her to the nearest police station to record a statement from her but she was under stress and was freed on police bail.

Nik Ros Azhan said the woman had apparently acted that way because her husband was in allegedly in debt, having borrowed from ‘ah long’ (illegal moneylender), and had allegedly cheated on her. — Bernama