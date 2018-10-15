Kanye West shares music preview from Uganda

Kanye West arrives at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards in New York August 28, 2016. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, Oct 15 — Kanye West took to Twitter yesterday to share a preview of new music he’s been working on in Africa.

In an 11-minute clip, the rapper sits on a couch, wrapped in a Ugandan flag, while rapping over a variety of a succession of tracks.

With its focus on the new music, the video was a change from a previous, nine-minute video posted by West in which he discussed the issue of “mind control,” in which he speaks directly to the camera on a number of meandering topics.

West is currently at work on his latest album Yandhi, which was initially set to launch last month before being moved to a November 23 release date.

The rapper explained in an interview with TMZ that the release had been pushed back so he could finish recording it in Africa.

Yandhi will be West’s ninth studio album. — AFP-Relaxnews