Parliament building declared smoke-free zone

The health minister said Parliament building is now a smoke-free zone. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

PUTRAJAYA Oct 15 — Smoking-designated corners inside the Parliament building have been declared as smoke-free zones, effective today, said Health Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad.

“Those who want to smoke must light up outside the Parliament building,” he told reporters after the ministry’s monthly gathering here today.

The Health Ministry had earlier issued a directive to ban smoking at all restaurants, food outlets, and hawker stalls in the country, effective January 1 next year.

Deputy Health Minister Dr Lee Boon Chye was reported as saying at present, 23 areas were designated as smoke-free zones under the Control of Tobacco Product (Amendment) Regulations 2017 including air-conditioned eateries, government premises and public vehicles.

Meanwhile, Dzulkefly said the ministry had put in a request for pneumococcal vaccine to be put under ‘special request’ in the 2019 Budget.

“However, due to the financial constraints faced by the government, the ministry has taken the initiative to establish “Amanah Pelaburan Hartanah Islam” that can be used to increase its income,” he said. — Bernama