MACC: Public asset declaration display postponed to Nov 1

MACC deputy chief commissioner (Prevention) Datuk Shamsun Baharin Mohd Jamil said the Cabinet decided today to give ministers and MPs more time to declare their assets. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 15 — The publication of asset declarations by Cabinet ministers and MPs on the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission’s (MACC) website initially scheduled for today has been postponed again and will likely be published on November 1 instead.

MACC deputy chief commissioner (Prevention) Datuk Shamsun Baharin Mohd Jamil told Malay Mail that the Cabinet decided today to give ministers and MPs more time to declare their assets.

“The Cabinet decided today to give them more time till October 31, so we will only publish the list on MACC’s portal on November 1,” he said.

On September 28, the agency’s chief commissioner Datuk Seri Mohd Shukri Abdull said the initial postponement was to enable all Cabinet members and MPs to submit their asset declaration, as not everyone has completed three months of service.

Previously, it was scheduled to be released on October 1 but postponed to today.

Shukri then said the list will also be handed over to Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad before it is published on the MACC website.

He added that the declaration of assets did not involve state assemblymen and other state-level leaders.

He added the asset declaration form is easy to complete because only details such as residential property, vehicle and other assets are required.