Chinese version of TV hit ‘Broadchurch’ in the works

Olivia Colman in a scene from ‘Broadchurch’. — Handout via AFP

CANNES, Oct 15 — The blockbuster British crime drama Broadchurch is to be remade in Chinese, its producers said today.

Very few Western television series are shown in China — which has a strict quota on foreign-made entertainment — and producers Endemol Shine said its Mandarin-language version of the series will be adapted to fit local rules.

The original show, starring Doctor Who actor David Tennant, is set in an English seaside town which is turned upside down by the disappearance of an 11-year-old boy.

It was a huge hit for British broadcaster ITV, with three series clocking up record audiences domestically and pulling big viewing figures across Europe, although it flopped in the US. — AFP