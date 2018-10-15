Teluk Intan MP secures RM1.6m for urgent mosque repair

Nga said the allocation was a special approval by the finance minister. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

TELUK INTAN, Oct 15 — The problem of sunken foundation at the At-Taqwa Mosque in Kampung Padang Tembak here, which has dragged for more than 10 years, drew the attention of the Teluk Intan Member of Parliament, Nga Kor Ming, who had obtained a RM1.6 million allocation for repair work.

Nga, who is also Perak DAP chairman, said the allocation was a special approval by Minister of Finance Lim Guan Eng who, according to him, was very concerned after being informed about the problem which needed prompt action.

“This immediate approval proves that Pakatan Harapan is a government that rejects racism and prioritises the welfare of the people regardless of race and religion,” he said in a statement today.

Nga handed over the allocation to Hilir Perak District Public Works Department (PWD) engineer Abdul Rani Harun with members of the mosque committee present.

The Dewan Rakyat’s deputy Speaker said the project would be carried out via open tender.

“The PWD should ensure every cent of the allocation is spent optimally so that there is no wastage and leakage,” he said. — Bernama