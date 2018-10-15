Here’s your first look at ‘A Dog’s Way Home’ (VIDEO)

A screengrab from ‘A Dog’s Way Home’ that stars Bryce Dallas Howard and Ashley Judd among others.

LOS ANGELES, Oct 15 — Sony Pictures has released a new trailer for family adventure film A Dog’s Way Home that is based on the bestselling novel by W. Bruce Cameron.

Bryce Dallas Howard lends her voice to Bella, a dog who embarks on an epic journey home after getting separated from her beloved human Lucas.

Jonah Hauer-King stars as Lucas along with Ashley Judd, Alexandra Shipp, Wes Studi and Edward James Olmos.

The synopsis of the film reads: “A Dog’s Way Home chronicles the heart-warming adventure of Bella, a dog who embarks on an epic 400-mile journey home after she is separated from her beloved human.”

A Dog’s Way Home is set for release on January 11, 2019.