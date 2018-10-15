Kit Siang: Nik Aziz, peers would not have approved of Hadi Awang’s PAS

PAS candidate Nazari Mokhtar (centre) speaks to residents at a street side stall in Port Dickson. — TODAY pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 15 — Former PAS leaders would not have approved of the direction that the party is taking under the leadership of Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang, Lim Kit Siang claimed today.

He said the likes of late presidents Datuk Fadzil Muhammad Noor and Yusuf Rawa, as well as late spiritual leader Datuk Nik Abdul Aziz Nik Mat, would not have approved of “an unholy pact with Umno”.

“In response to my statement yesterday, secretary-general (Datuk) Takiyuddin Hassan said I should not underestimate the party despite its weaker results in the May 9 general election and although PAS is down, it is not out,” Lim said in a statement.

Adding that Takiyuddin had said PAS went to the polls without relying on the support of other parties, he said the former’s suggestion of PAS winning a general election without the support of others meant its leaders are living in a world of their own, unrelated to the realities on the ground.

Lim cited a survey by Institute Darul Ehsan (IDE) released on the eve of the Port Dickson by-election, which forecasted PAS was not expected to gain more than 1 per cent of non-Malay votes.

“Can Takiyuddin and other leaders demonstrate otherwise? If PAS cannot even win 1 per cent of the non-Malay votes, can it ever succeed to be the federal government in Malaysia?” he said.

Lim claimed it was the tacit support of Umno leaders in the Port Dickson by-election which managed to save the deposit of PAS candidate Lieutenant Colonel (Rtd) Mohd Nazari Mokhtar.

“If PAS had contested on its own without any form of ‘blessing’ from the top Umno leadership, their candidate would have lost his deposit, as happened in the 14th general election,” he continued.

“I believe that the political extremists and opportunists in Umno and PAS falling back on the toxic and vicious politics of race, religion, hate, fear and lies are fighting a losing battle in an information era in a plural Malaysia. The by-election should be a salutary lesson for its leaders.”