Report: Malaysian caught with RM1.73m gold bars at Dhaka airport

Seven gold bars, each weighing 1kg, were allegedly found concealed on the Malaysian’s body. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 15 — A Malaysian was reportedly detained at Dhaka’s Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport after being caught with seven kilograms of gold concealed on his body.

Online news portal BDNews24 named the individual as 47-year-old Chan Gee Keong.

It is understood that he flew to Dhaka on a Malindo Air flight from Malaysia today.

No other details about the passenger are known at time of writing.

Dhaka Customs House Deputy Commissioner Othello Chowdhury was quoted as saying authorities acted after receiving a tip-off.

Chan was stopped and searched after passing through the airport’s green channel.

“A jacket was found under his undershirt. Seven gold bars were wrapped in carbon paper and covered in yellow tape inside the jacket,” Chowdhury added.

According to Chowdhury, the total market value for the gold is approximately Tk35 million, or roughly RM1.73 million.

Chan is currently in the custody of the airport police station, and a case will be filed against him under the Customs Act and Special Powers Act, the report said.