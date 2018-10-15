Month-long beer festival on tap

Heineken Malaysia sales director Andrew Woon and managing director Roland Bala officiate The Great Brew Fest with the tapping of the fist keg. — Picture by Ham Abu Bakar.

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 15 — Beer lovers, rejoice! Heineken Malaysia Berhad has kicked off a nationwide celebration where beer enthusiasts and social drinkers get to enjoy attractive promotions on the brewer’s portfolio of premium international beers, stouts and ciders.

The campaign, aptly called The Great Brew Fest, will run until November 10 nationwide at all participating outlets.

With the celebration comes a new beer called Tiger Amber Lager, exclusively brewed in Malaysia for the festival period.

At an event held at Souled Out, Sri Hartamas to kick off the festival, Heineken’s managing director Roland Bala said, “We are aware that consumers have discerning tastes and are keen for new options.

The Tiger Amber Lager is a special festival beer.

“This year we decided to add a festival beer, the limited release Tiger Amber Lager, to the line-up of our already great brews to bring a higher quality experience to all our consumers,” he continued.

The limited release, he added, is the first locally-brewed amber lager made possible by decades of brewing expertise and craftsmanship at Heineken Malaysia.

“There’s nothing like having your own locally-brewed festival beer to mark the occasion,” he said as he tapped the fist keg to a cheering crowd of beer fans.

Enthusiasts can also sample the festival beer on the The Great Brew Bus – a mobile tap bar – in Kuala Lumpur, Ipoh, Penang and Johor Baru throughout the celebration.

Consumers will also be able to own a first-of-its-kind set of the brew-inspired limited-edition designer mugs, made by Heineken Malaysia in collaboration with some of Malaysia’s talented artists.

The limited-edition designer mugs made for the festival.

Heineken Malaysia sales director Andrew Woon said, “We want our consumers to be inspired by the quality and craftsmanship that hark back hundreds of years for some of our brews, thus encouraging greater appreciation for what is being consumed.”

Consumers are entitled to a set of limited-edition designer mugs with the purchase of their favourite brews. There will be fun brew games and giveaways valued at more than RM250,000 in total during the festival. Rewards also include more than 2,000 redemption vouchers.