Will Anwar’s PD win affect PKR poll?

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 15 ― Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s overwhelming victory in the Port Dickson by-election is more than just a ringing endorsement from voters that he is the next in line to become prime minister.

Anwar emerged unscathed after fighting against all odds for the past two weeks ― parachuting himself in Negri Sembilan even though he is Penang-born, contesting against local favourite former Mentri Besar and Umno warlord Tan Sri Isa Samad, and going against pockets of rivals who disagreed with him for having the by-election.

But his victory may affect PKR’s ongoing party election where the incumbent party deputy president Datuk Seri Azmin Ali is facing a very stiff challenge.

PKR vice-president Rafizi Ramli is giving Azmin a tough time as the former inches closer and closer to the number two post within the party.

Anwar won the presidency uncontested.

Anwar’s victory may affect the end result of the party election ― after all it was Rafizi’s idea for Anwar to contest the Port Dickson seat which meeting when the decision to contest Port Dickson was made minus the presence of Azmin himself.

Azmin might have felt that he was sidelined as he was not included during the discussions on which seat should Anwar contest in.

But the decision was made, and Azmin had no choice but to give full support and to ensure that Anwar won the by-election with the full help of PKR’s machinery.

But being in Anwar’s inner circle has somewhat paid off for Rafizi...for now.

The figures from state to state looks shaky for Azmin but party members are confident Azmin will win even with a small majority, a result which may not go down well with the line-up that the party president has in mind.

The Port Dickson move, similar to the Kajang move to position the party president who was at that time Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Ismail as Selangor Mentri Besar, was a success, similar to the Kajang move in terms of by-elections results are concerned but the Selangor Mentri Besar post went to Azmin instead.

This time however, Anwar has earned the right for the main prize. He tirelessly combed the ground of the vast Port Dickson constituency which has five state seats, meeting voters old and young, day and night.

Anwar has himself to credit for the success with his near 24-hour a day campaign, explaining to the mixed constituents the reasons for him to contest.

But for PKR, it looks set to remain as status quo with Azmin retaining his position as deputy president, an end result which will mean more challenges in the future.