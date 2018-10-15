Taron Egerton displays his archery skills in new featurette for ‘Robin Hood’ (VIDEO)

A screengrab from ‘Robin Hood’ that stars Taron Egerton, Jamie Foxx, Ben Mendelsohn and Eve Hewson.

LOS ANGELES, Oct 15 — Lionsgate has released a new featurette for its upcoming retelling of classic tale Robin Hood that stars Taron Egerton, Jamie Foxx and Ben Mendelsohn.

Egerton plays Robin of Loxley who teams up with Foxx as his ally Little John to stand up against the Sheriff of Nottingham (Mendelsohn). The film also stars Jamie Dornan as Will Scarlet, Eve Hewson as Maid Marion, Tim Minchin as Friar Tuck, and Paul Anderson as Guy of Gisborne.

The synopsis of the film reads: “A war-hardened Crusader and his Moorish commander mount an audacious revolt against the corrupt English crown in a thrilling action-adventure packed with gritty battlefield exploits, mind-blowing fight choreography, and a timeless romance.”

Robin Hood is set for release on November 21.