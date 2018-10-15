Bursa lower at mid-afternoon

Bursa Malaysia is pulled into negative territory at mid-afternoon by selected index-linked counters. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 15 — Bursa Malaysia turned lower at mid-afternoon today, weighed on by losses in selected index-linked counters.

At 3.03pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) stood at 1,728.44, down 2.3 points from 1,730.74 on Friday, after opening 1.34 points weaker at 1,729.4.

On the broader market, losers outpaced gainers 488 to 315, while 322 counters were unchanged, 757 untraded and 17 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.33 billion shares worth RM1.18 billion.

Of the heavyweights, IHH lost nine sen to RM5.09, Petronas Gas fell 28 sen to RM18.20, Digi declined six sen to RM4.40, Dialog eased eight sen to RM3.26 and Sime Darby fell four sen to RM5.17.

For actives, Hibiscus Petroleum added six sen to RM1.24, Gamuda gained five sen to RM2.40 and Advance Synergy bagged half a sen to 14.5 sen.

MyEG lost one sen to RM1.55, while Sapura Energy was flat at 36 sen.

The FBM Emas Index dropped 7.17 points to 11,974.69, the FBMT 100 Index eased 5.99 points to 11,803.63 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index declined 12.37 points to 11,976.59.

The FBM Ace Index fell 28.24 points to 4,979.78, while the FBM70 improved 30.7 points to 13,890.79.

Sectorwise, the Plantation Index lost 23.42 points to 7,388.38 and the Financial Services Index declined 9.17 point to 17,519.45, while the Industrial Products and Services Index added 0.29 of a point to 171.89. — Bernama