Contractor told to submit full report, Penang mayor says after beams fall on highway

A view of the elevated highway project’s construction site where 11 concrete beams fell onto a slope off Jalan Tun Sardon. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Oct 15 — The contractor of the elevated road project linking Jalan Bukit Kukus to Jalan Tun Sardon here has been ordered to prepare a full report on the mishap where 11 concrete beams fell onto a slope last Thursday night.

Penang Island City Council (MBPP) Mayor Datuk Yew Tung Seang said the project consultant has to submit a full report on the incident to the council.

“A temporary stop-work order was issued following the incident so all work on site has stopped and the order will only be lifted after the conclusion of an inquiry and investigations into this incident,” he told Malay Mail when contacted today.

Yew, who visited the site last night, said no one was injured in the incident and that the council will take steps to prevent any other incidents at the site.

On Thursday night, 11 out of 14 concrete beams measuring 25m each fell onto a slope off Jalan Tun Sardon at the construction site of the 600m elevated road project.

MBPP, in a statement issued today, said the mishap was due to strong winds when the crane was lifting steel plates.

The steel plates had accidentally hit one of the beams which fell and this led to a domino effect of other beams laid alongside it to fall too.

Public Works Committee chairman Zairil Khir Johari said the incident will further delay the project by another three months.

For now, he said it is important to determine the cause of the incident and to find out if all safety measures were followed.

“If all safety measures were followed and it was purely an accident, then we have to accept there are such risks,” he said when contacted today.

The incident has raised concerns over the safety of massive highway projects especially with recent opposition against Penang’s proposed Pan Island Link (PIL1) highway and three paired roads projects under its Penang Transport Master Plan (PTMP).

Zairil said accidents can happen anywhere, not necessarily only at construction sites of highways.

“We must recognise that there are risks in everything we do, no matter how safe. But if we stop doing something simply because “there are risks” then humans will never progress,” he said.

He added that the key is to do it properly and to follow all safety measures.

The Penang Department of Occupational Safety and Health (DOSH) director Mohd Rosdee Yaacob said they will be meeting with the contractor this afternoon regarding the incident.

He said they visited the site last Friday and have instructed that the contractor step up work site safety precautions.

The elevated road is part of a RM275.6 million project by MBPP that included the upgrading of Lebuhraya Thean Teik and Lebuh Bukit Jambul.

Zairil was reported as saying that the project, which was scheduled for completion next year, was already delayed by a year due to several unrelated issues.